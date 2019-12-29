A fire that broke out around 4 p.m. Sunday at a trailer on Broaddus Street left the home unlivable, according to Lufkin Fire Battalion Chief Steve McCool.
“It started in the bedroom on the far end of the house,” McCool said. “There were, I believe, at least four people home at the time, and the fire may have extended a little bit past that room.”
Everyone made it out safely with no injuries, McCool said.
“The fire is currently under investigation — no red flags at this time.”
McCool said the department is investigating to discover if the fire was started by an appliance, a piece of equipment or somebody “to take action and prevent it from happening again.”
The family was reportedly doing good, despite losing their home. Elton Holman with American Red Cross Disaster Services came out to help the family with arrangements after the fire.
