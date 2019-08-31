Here’s a list of what is open and closed today in connection with Labor Day.
GOVERNMENT
All federal, state, county and city offices will be closed Monday.
SCHOOLS
All schools will be closed Monday.
GARBAGE
Monday’s trash will be collected on Tuesday. Tuesday’s trash will be collected on Wednesday. Recycle as normal.
LANDFILL
The landfill will be closed to the public on Monday.
TRANSPORTATION
Lufkin Transit System will be closed Monday.
FINANCIAL
All local financial institutions will be closed Monday.
POSTAL SERVICE
No postal service Monday.
LIBRARIES
Kurth Memorial Library and McMullen Memorial Library in Huntington will be closed Monday.
T.L.L. Temple Memorial Library in Diboll and Rube Sessions Memorial Library in Wells will be closed Saturday through Monday.
MUSEUMS
The Naranjo Museum of Natural History will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday.
The Texas Forestry Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.
The Museum of East Texas and The History Center in Diboll will be closed Monday.
ELLEN TROUT ZOO
The zoo will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.
NEWSPAPER
The Lufkin Daily News office will be closed Monday.
