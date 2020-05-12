Video shows chaos in park
FORT WORTH — Newly released police video of a weekend shooting in a crowded North Texas park shows a chaotic scene as gunfire erupted and five people were left wounded.
A police statement Tuesday said about 400 people were gathered in Village Creek Park in southeastern Fort Worth park about 5:30 p.m. Sunday, where they were riding all-terrain vehicles and drinking alcohol in violation of local ordinances. City officials had also discouraged such gatherings because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Police officers used patrol car loudspeakers and sirens to ask the crowd to disperse, with each request growing more urgent and demanding. The video then caught the sounds of numerous gunshots and showed the crowd scattering and fleeing as officers rushed to aid the wounded.
Officials probe why man killed on Texas runway was there
AUSTIN — Investigators are trying to determine how a man with apparently no security clearance ended up on a runway at a Texas airport where he was struck and killed by a landing commercial jet.
Junin Ko, 22, died Thursday night when a Southwest Airlines plane struck him as it landed at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, authorities said. Pilots had reported seeing a person while landing.
The Boeing 737 aircraft was arriving from Dallas with 53 passengers and five crew members.
2 arrested after Texas police find 6-year-old locked in shed
DALLAS — Police have arrested two people after finding a 6-year-old boy locked in a shed in Dallas.
A witness directed officers to the boy on Sunday night during a welfare check at a home in a suburban neighborhood on the city’s southeast side, said police spokeswoman Tamika Dameron. Medics evaluated the boy but did not take him to a hospital.
Dameron said both people were arrested without incident but declined to say their relationship to the boy or what charges they face.
