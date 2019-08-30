Here’s a list of what is open and closed today in connection with Labor Day.

GOVERNMENT

All federal, state, county and city offices will be closed Monday.

SCHOOLS

All schools will be closed Monday.

GARBAGE

Monday’s trash will be collected on Tuesday. Tuesday’s trash will be collected on Wednesday. Recycle as normal.

LANDFILL

The landfill will be closed to the public on Monday.

TRANSPORTATION

Lufkin Transit System will be closed Monday.

FINANCIAL

All local financial institutions will be closed Monday.

POSTAL SERVICE

No postal service Monday.

LIBRARIES

Kurth Memorial Library and McMullen Memorial Library in Huntington will be closed Monday.

T.L.L. Temple Memorial Library in Diboll and Rube Sessions Memorial Library in Wells will be closed Saturday through Monday.

MUSEUMS

The Naranjo Museum of Natural History will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday.

The Texas Forestry Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.

The Museum of East Texas and The History Center in Diboll will be closed Monday.

ELLEN TROUT ZOO

The zoo will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.

NEWSPAPER

The Lufkin Daily News office will be closed Monday.