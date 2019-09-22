Assumed names filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office, from Sep. 9 and 13
■ Lufkin Yard Greetings, 191 Creekwood Drive, Huntington, Quentin Hawkins
■ Pinner Steel & Building Supply, 101 S. First St., Lufkin, Jeffrey P. Bates
■ East TX Backwoods Barbershop, 705 N. Raguet, Lufkin, Ricardo Ramirez
■ The Chimney Sweep, 500 Charlie Porter Road, Huntington, Celia Strickland
■ The White Peacock Olive Oil & Vinegar CC, 112 S. First St., Rebecca West
■ JV Transportation, 404 E. Groesbeck Ave., Lufkin, Joseph E. Vela Ramirez
■ J-H Enterprises, 308 Hunters Creek, Lufkin, Juan P. Hernandez
■ Marlenes Learning Littles, 200 Sunset Blvd., Lufkin, Marlene Enriquez
■ Newcs Washout Service, 744 Herman Nerren Road, Huntington, Lisa Newcomb
■ Bloom Beauty Lounge, 101 N. Hines St., Diboll, Ashley Conlon
■ Pizza Hunt, 1021 University Drive East, College Station, Hoelscher, Lipsey, Elmore & Poole
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.