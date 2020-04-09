The National Weather Service is watching the potential for development of strong storms for the Southern Texas Hill Country and Coastal Plains later in the day Thursday.
A trough will move eastward through across central and east Texas. At the surface, a cold front will move southeastward across the Texas Hill Country today.
The boundary will be a focus for convective development this afternoon and evening. Ahead of the front, surface dewpoints in the lower 70s F will aid strong destabilization as surface temperatures warm. Increasing low-level convergence along with large-scale ascent associated with the trough, will help storms to develop early this afternoon across southern parts of the Texas Hill Country. This convection is forecast to grow upscale, moving east-southeastward into the Texas Coastal Plains late this afternoon into this evening.
This should be favorable for supercells forming with large hail. Hailstones greater than 2 inches in diameter will be possible with the more dominant storms in the late afternoon. This will be favorable for damaging wind gusts with supercells and intense multicell line segments.
The greatest potential for severe storms is expected to be from between Corpus Christi and San Antonio northeastward to the Houston area. The severe threat could impact the immediate Texas Coast during the evening as the cold front approaches.
