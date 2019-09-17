The U.S. Postal Service will be opening a branch in downtown Lufkin, across the street from the former postal facility, officials confirmed Tuesday.
The new location will be at 601 E. Lufkin Ave. and is being constructed by Hicks-Co, Todd Stracener, the vice president of development for Hicks-Co, said. The new facility will be accessible from both Frank and Lufkin avenues.
“Hicks-Co will be constructing a 4,000-square-foot facility and a 21-space parking lot for customers,” Stracener said. “We are grateful to be a part of bringing this essential service back to the downtown area.”
Republican state Rep. Trent Ashby was instrumental in the new location, Stracener said. He worked continually with the regional Post Office to convince them of having a location in downtown Lufkin, he said.
“I want to publicly thank him for his steadfast support and dedication to this cause,” Stracener said.
Albert Ruiz, an official with the U.S. Postal Service, declined to comment at this time because he didn’t have any information on a timeline, he said.
