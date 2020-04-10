Lufkin police are currently looking for a 29-year-old man involved in a shooting on Hopkins Street around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
A woman told police she had been arguing with her ex-husband, Damien Castle, over child custody outside her home when he pulled out a gun and fired in her direction, a press release from public relations specialist Jessica Pebsworth said.
The woman was grazed in the leg by a bullet. Her wound was bandaged at the scene by paramedics, but she refused medical transport.
Officers then began searching for Castle, who reportedly fled the scene near Williams Mobile Home Park. Police had not located the shooter late Thursday.
The suspect is a black male wearing a gray shirt with a red Nike slogan, black tennis shoes and black pants. A warrant will be sought for his arrest on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
A crowd gathered near the scene during the incident.
Anyone who knows his location is asked to call the department at 633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 639-8477.
