Excerpts from recent editorials in Texas newspapers:
Longview News-Journal.
It isn’t obvious to us exactly how highway projects make it from conception on paper to concrete reality. We know there is no set process that guarantees approval for funding, regardless of need. It has something to do with political power but is more than that, too.
Whatever the secrets, it appears Gregg County has found the correct formula as 11 significant projects either partly or wholly within the county have been added to the state’s list of goals for the next 10 years. Harrison County to our east will also see major improvements.
This is huge news. It means long-needed projects can move forward from the concept stage to actual planning and, eventually, the letting of bids and construction. It means state transportation officials have decided these projects should be completed. It means there will be no more discussion about the worthiness of the proposals.
Getting to this point is a major achievement, one worthy of celebration.
The projects total almost $300 million and every one of them is tied to solving problems that have been the cause of fatal accidents, are near school campuses or along designated truck routes. All of them are designed to make our highways and streets safer and more efficient. All will make Gregg County a more inviting place to live and do business.
Most of them also are long overdue.
The list includes $150 million to rework the left-exit interchange between I-20 and U.S. 259, which has long been a dangerous and difficult place to navigate. Also included is a plan to widen Texas 42 from two lanes to four between I-20 and U.S. 80. This is another hazardous area that has long needed to be made safer.
In fact, safety seems to be at the heart of the work, with road-widening the primary focus of six of the projects. Moving people and goods is, of course, the point of road building but the primary concern is doing so as safely as possible.
That seems to be what engineers used as their first objective in devising all the projects.
Still, there is work to be done before we fully celebrate these successes. Appropriations from the state Legislature must be allocated, and that is where problems can occur.
The Texas Department of Transportation and Texas Transportation Commission that gave this list final approval have their priorities, but individual politicians can bring pressure to bear. That could lead a project here being swapped for another one there. Or the overall budget can be cut, forcing TxDOT to remove some projects in favor of others.
Until the votes are taken and spending bill is approved, nothing is a certainty.
The fact Gregg County has gotten this many projects this far is an accomplishment, though, and a big one. Many people have worked diligently, and for many years, to get us to this point.
But the work is not finished. Now, these projects must be guided through the process with care. Local officials who have worked to get us here must watch to keep progress on track. Road building is often not the sexiest item on the agenda but in these cases it should be.
The officials who have gotten us this far are to be congratulated. The work ahead will improve our area’s quality of life and lead to growth.
This is huge news. But we must remember there is still work ahead — and that includes making sure we get to completion of these needed projects.
———
The Dallas Morning News.
When Dallas lost out on its bid to become at least half of Amazon’s HQ2, it represented a setback for the region, but it also created an opportunity.
We could learn from what we lacked and prepare for a future where the world’s biggest and most dynamic companies cannot afford to say no to what our city and our region have to offer.
Dallas has learned this lesson before. When Boeing selected Chicago over us in 2001, it marked a moment when Dallas had to face the fact that it didn’t have the cultural amenities nor the vibrant downtown that Chicago offered.
Look at us since then. Downtown is transformed. People populate its streets night and day. Gorgeous new parks have bloomed from parking lots. The Arts District is among the finest in any city in America. We answered the challenge.
The challenge presented by Amazon’s rejection was different, and in certain ways, more daunting.
Despite our wealth and growth, we simply do not have the workforce that major technology companies need. The truth is most cities off the coasts, absent our own capital, don’t have that either.
Part of the pitch our region made when we were courting Amazon was to build an “Amazon University” with the support of local colleges. The idea was to work together to ensure that we could grow, right here, the sort of tech talent that Amazon needs.
When we lost out on the deal, this page urged local leaders to build it anyway.
“Dallas didn’t win this fight, but that doesn’t mean the city should accept defeat. As the nation advances technologically, more companies requiring tech employees will emerge. It gets a lot of attention when a company promises 50,000 jobs. But when 10 employers bring 5,000 jobs each, the benefit is the same. Why not do the work to encourage all of them to move here,” we asked.
Well, that hasn’t quite happened yet, but Dallas and the state have taken a valuable step forward.
As reporter Melissa Repko wrote last week, community colleges in Dallas County and elsewhere in Texas will work with Amazon Web Services to create a new degree program that will prepare students for careers in cloud computing.
Joe May, chancellor of the Dallas County Community College District, deserves credit once again for a forward-thinking effort about getting Dallas students the job skills they need as early as possible in their lives and at a price that will not cripple them with debt.
DCCCD will join 22 other community colleges next year in offering a two-year cloud computing degree. As Repko reports, the skills taught to get that degree can lead to well-paying jobs that stand the chance of lifting young people from Dallas ISD and other ISDs out of poverty.
What’s more, having a well-trained and ready workforce means the next time Amazon or another major tech company comes knocking, we will be ready.
