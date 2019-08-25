Robert Lee Hinesley

Services for Robert Lee Hinesley, 74, of Zavalla, are pending with Snead Linton Funeral Home. Mr. Hinesley was born Feb. 21, 1945, in Indianapolis and died Aug. 23, 2019, in a local hospital.

Donnie Robin

Cremation arrangements for Donnie Robin, 67, of Nacogdoches, will be conducted by All Families Mortuary. He was born Nov. 10, 1959, and died Aug. 24, 2019, in Nacogdoches.

Joyce Stanley

Cremation arrangements for Joyce Stanley, 85, of Kennard, will be conducted by All Families Mortuary. A private service will be announced at a later date. She was born Sept. 12, 1933, in Lane City and died Aug. 24, 2019, in Lufkin.