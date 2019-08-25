Robert Lee Hinesley
Services for Robert Lee Hinesley, 74, of Zavalla, are pending with Snead Linton Funeral Home. Mr. Hinesley was born Feb. 21, 1945, in Indianapolis and died Aug. 23, 2019, in a local hospital.
Donnie Robin
Cremation arrangements for Donnie Robin, 67, of Nacogdoches, will be conducted by All Families Mortuary. He was born Nov. 10, 1959, and died Aug. 24, 2019, in Nacogdoches.
Joyce Stanley
Cremation arrangements for Joyce Stanley, 85, of Kennard, will be conducted by All Families Mortuary. A private service will be announced at a later date. She was born Sept. 12, 1933, in Lane City and died Aug. 24, 2019, in Lufkin.
