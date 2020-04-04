Editor’s note: The Lufkin Daily News reserves the right to edit submissions as needed. The deadline for submissions for Saturday is 4 p.m. Thursday. Submissions will not be printed more than two weeks before the date of the event.
Angel of Joy ELCA Lutheran. All services have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. An announcement will be made when services resume. Find us on Facebook, Instagram and the web. Church office: 632-4777.
Beulah Congregational Methodist. First Saturday singing set for today has been canceled. Call 829-3584 for more information.
First Baptist Church Lufkin. Sunday, Palm Sunday worship online at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Maundy Thursday worship online at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Good Friday worship online at noon. Easter Sunday worship online at 10:30 a.m. All services are livestreamed on Vimeo and Facebook Live. Church website: fbclufkin.org.
Timber Creek. GriefShare seminars. GriefShare is a 13-week support group/seminar for adults who have experienced the death of a loved one. Our groups have now gone online, and they are super easy to do. Please go to griefshare.org to register for a group, and instructions will be emailed to you. You may also contact Karen Norton at karen@lufkin.org for more information.
Timberland Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. Services are suspended until further notice due to coronavirus pandemic precautions.
