St. Cyrpian's

The women of the St. Clare’s Guild at St. Cyprian’s Lufkin have made more than 300 protective masks and washable N95 mask covers for health care and law enforcement officers in Angelina County. Lead by Suzi Powell and Sue Ross, these women researched and found an appropriate pattern, and their fingers and sewing machines went to work. The masks have been distributed to the Angelina Pediatric Clinic, Hospice in the Pines, various physicians in the community, and to the 117 employees of the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office to help protect them from COVID-19, coronavirus.

 Contributed

Angel of Joy ELCA Lutheran. All services have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. An announcement will be made when services resume. Find us on Facebook, Instagram and the web. Church office: 632-4777.

Beulah Congregational Methodist. First Saturday singing set for today has been canceled. Call 829-3584 for more information.

First Baptist Church Lufkin. Sunday, Palm Sunday worship online at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Maundy Thursday worship online at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Good Friday worship online at noon. Easter Sunday worship online at 10:30 a.m. All services are livestreamed on Vimeo and Facebook Live. Church website: fbclufkin.org.

Timber Creek. GriefShare seminars. GriefShare is a 13-week support group/seminar for adults who have experienced the death of a loved one. Our groups have now gone online, and they are super easy to do. Please go to griefshare.org to register for a group, and instructions will be emailed to you. You may also contact Karen Norton at karen@lufkin.org for more information.

Timberland Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. Services are suspended until further notice due to coronavirus pandemic precautions.

