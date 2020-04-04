The women of the St. Clare’s Guild at St. Cyprian’s Lufkin have made more than 300 protective masks and washable N95 mask covers for health care and law enforcement officers in Angelina County. Lead by Suzi Powell and Sue Ross, these women researched and found an appropriate pattern, and their fingers and sewing machines went to work. The masks have been distributed to the Angelina Pediatric Clinic, Hospice in the Pines, various physicians in the community, and to the 117 employees of the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office to help protect them from COVID-19, coronavirus.