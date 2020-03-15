It was a bizarre weekend at the Pete Runnels Texas Shootout. For those just watching the action on the field, it seemed like business as usual.
Talented teams that have the potential to be legitimate playoff contenders went at it for three days at Morris Frank Park.
With it being spring break, an above average crowd soaked in gorgeous weather not usually seen at the tournament.
For anyone who had no idea about the current events around both the nation and the world, it would have seemed like any normal March day.
Then minutes after Hudson and Lufkin walked off the field, the waiting game officially started. Due to the decision the University Interscholastic League made on Friday afternoon, it will be at least two weeks until any high school sporting events resume.
“Hopefully I’ll see you in two weeks,” a grandfather of a Lufkin player said on the way out of the park. “It would be pretty tough to end it like this.”
The Hornets celebrated a win, while the Panthers reflected on another game that got away.
Then the thoughts of those involved went more on what lies ahead instead of the game that had just ended.
Tentative playoff schedules are already in place for different sports if they are able to return to the field on March 30. Districts will work together to complete the rest of the regular seasons if the UIL gives the green light.
Those will be minor hurdles if the UIL gives the go ahead.
With the uncertainty surrounding the situation, that is definitely not a given.
“We’ll try to stay ready somehow,” Hudson head coach Glen Kimble said before Saturday’s game. “With all the other sports that have been canceled, I can’t say I’d be shocked if this is the last one of the year.
“We hope not, but it’s not in our hands.”
None of the coaches were ready to speculate on a decision that will most likely come right around the end of the two-week hiatus.
Lufkin head coach John Cobb was glad the UIL had put off the decision rather than making a call to end all sports months before the schedule was to be completed.
“At least this keeps the option open,” Cobb said on Friday. “We don’t want to have to go in there on March 13 and tell the kids, and especially the seniors, that what they’ve been working for is already over.”
The NCAA has already canceled its entire spring sports schedule. The NBA, NHL and MLB are on a break set to last for an undetermined amount of time.
In fact, the Pete Runnels Texas Shootout was one of the final sports events that will be completed across the state as the UIL allowed teams to finish the weekend schedule.
Now the waiting game begins.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.