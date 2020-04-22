April 22

Five years ago

■ Tony Award-winning musical ‘‘Million Dollar Quartet’’ brings rock ’n’ roll dreams to the Temple Theater.

Ten years ago

■ Angelina County Mounted Patrol shows off its technical skills during Angelina Benefit Rodeo.

■ Northeast Texas College rolls to sweep Roadrunners 13-19, 5-1 during Region XIV games at Roadrunner Complex.

Twenty years ago

■ St. Patrick Catholic Church drama reenacting Christ’s last steps to cross closely follows Biblical account.

■ Trail ride (75 cowboys/cowgirls) from Diboll to Lufkin kicks off Lufkin Hoedown and Barbecue Cookoff.

From the pages of The Lufkin Daily News, compiled by The History Center,

TheHistoryCenterOnline.com.

