April 22
Five years ago
■ Tony Award-winning musical ‘‘Million Dollar Quartet’’ brings rock ’n’ roll dreams to the Temple Theater.
Ten years ago
■ Angelina County Mounted Patrol shows off its technical skills during Angelina Benefit Rodeo.
■ Northeast Texas College rolls to sweep Roadrunners 13-19, 5-1 during Region XIV games at Roadrunner Complex.
Twenty years ago
■ St. Patrick Catholic Church drama reenacting Christ’s last steps to cross closely follows Biblical account.
■ Trail ride (75 cowboys/cowgirls) from Diboll to Lufkin kicks off Lufkin Hoedown and Barbecue Cookoff.
