NACOGDOCHES — Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen placed a target on state Rep. Travis Clardy’s back, while former House GOP caucus chairman Dustin Burrows painted the bullseye and added the name of Rep. Trent Ashby, according to audio released Tuesday of a June meeting between House leaders and the CEO of a hardline conservative group.
Clardy, R-Nacogdoches, was one of two Republicans lawmakers specifically targeted by Bonnen during a June 12 meeting with Empower Texans CEO Michael Quinn Sullivan. Bonnen said he blamed moderates “who don’t want to help with anything” for slowing the conservative agenda in the Legislature.
“Travis Clardy and Phil Stephenson. I don’t want to go any further down that list,” Bonnen said. “He can,” he added, referring to Burrows, a Lubbock Republican.
Clardy still isn’t sure why he was a target of Bonnen’s.
“I really felt like I had a good relationship. I didn’t know there was some sort of angst or problem. I had done my duty. I had represented my district like I was supposed to,” Clardy said. “If I don’t think it’s good for the district, I’m not going to vote for it. I’m not going to work to pass it. I thought that was a much respected tradition of the Texas House but apparently not as well respected as it should be.”
That wasn’t the only time Bonnen mentioned that it would be inappropriate for him to name political opponents.
“I’ll let (Burrows) work with you on that, because I probably shouldn’t do that,” he said later in the recording.
Bonnen, R-Angleton, said he would give Empower Texans media credentials in exchange for financial help defeating a group of fellow Republicans in the 2020 primary and repeatedly urged Sullivan to spend money against a list of incumbents he said Burrows would provide.
“We can make this work. I’ll put your guys on the floor next session. I’ll do what (Lt. Gov. Dan) Patrick did. I’ll take Braddock off,” Bonnen said, referring to Scott Braddock of the news outlet Quorum Report.
Burrows later said he disliked Braddock and called him untrustworthy and “sleazy.”
Ashby, R-Lufkin, came up after Bonnen left the room, and Burrows offered a list of 10 GOP lawmakers to be defeated.
“It’s 50/50 what he’d do,” Burrows said of Ashby.
Ashby’s office declined to comment.
Burrows also accused Clardy of leading a group of mostly moderate House Republicans who opposed eliminating publicly-funded lobbying.
“Clardy’s the ringleader of all opposition,” he said. “We would be thrilled … to see somebody else come back in that district.”
Being a ringleader isn’t something Clardy set out to do.
“I was unaware of that fact. I’ve said it once and I’ll say it again: If you’re gonna be a bear, be a grizzly,” Clardy said. “The list is a bunch of really good members who show up, work hard, want to do the right thing and represent their districts.”
Earlier in the meeting, Bonnen said he would prevent powerful political action groups from donating to Stephenson and Clardy.
“They’re left to find their own funding. They’re in a pretty tough spot,” he said.
In addition to deriding Clardy and Stephenson, R-Wharton, Bonnen made expletive-laden, disparaging remarks about multiple Democrats, calling one House Democrat “vile” and saying another made his “skin crawl.”
“Let’s go after these Republicans, and I’m not kidding. When it comes to 2020, if we’re successful and we gain maybe one or two or three Republican seats, we beat some of these liberal pieces of (expletive) that took people out and we maybe flip a couple of these primaries, Bonnen said. “Kick my ass if we’re not doing a better job.”
Bonnen also offered Sullivan, a longtime political opponent, use of his family’s vacation home in New Mexico.
“This isn’t a hollow offer. My in-laws have had a house for 50 years in Red River,” Bonnen said. “If you need a night out.”
Bonnen initially denied allegations made by Sullivan about the meeting, but after Sullivan revealed he had recorded the meeting, the speaker apologized. He stopped short of apologizing again Tuesday.
“This was nothing more than a political discussion — the problem is that I had it with that guy,” Bonnen said in a statement. “My colleagues have always deserved the facts and context this recording provides, and with clear evidence now disproving allegations of criminal wrongdoing, the House can finally move on.”
Sullivan released the tape Tuesday shortly before he called into Chris Salcedo’s show on WBAP AM radio in Fort Worth. He told Salcedo he taped the meeting to protect himself and prevent Bonnen from lying about the meeting.
“I’ve known Dennis Bonnen for a long time, 25 years as an acquaintance. I’ve been disturbed by the patterns I’ve seen over the year,” Sullivan said.
Sullivan said he held onto the recording for months to allow Bonnen a chance “to do things right.”
“I wanted to do that privately. I reached out to him by letter telling him I wasn’t going to participate in his scheme,” Sullivan said. “He decided to escalate. He decided to tell more lies.”
Since news of the tape broke, Burrows has resigned his post with the GOP caucus, which meets this weekend in Austin. Bonnen’s political future remains uncertain, and a growing number of voters and political figures are calling for him to resign. Among those is retired Col. Allen West, a candidate for chairman of the Texas Republican Party.
