County officials hosted a countdown to celebrate lighting the Angelina County Courthouse before the start of the Lufkin Christmas Parade Monday evening.
“We’re thrilled about showing off the courthouse as the parade comes by,” County Judge Don Lymbery said. “Lufkin is showing off its finest with a two-hour parade, and we’re real proud of the courthouse since the landscaping.”
Lymbery led the crowd in counting down from 10, and 9-year-old Addison Gullett pulled the switch and the courthouse walls and grounds became lit.
“I was pretty glad I could flip the switch because I was just a normal person, and he just asked me,” Addison said. “The lights were pretty impressive because it’s a big courthouse and a lot of lights and it goes off at one time.”
