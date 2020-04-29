In late January — while the world focused on the coronavirus in China — Cedrick Smith was in Houston issuing a warning to his Facebook friends.
“WE GOT SOME BAD STUFF OUT HERE!” he wrote.
Smith, a medical director at an urgent care facility, then ticked off a series of tips: Don’t eat unattended free samples at grocery stores (“YUCK!”), cough into the corner of your elbow and wash your hands vigilantly (“wash under your nails!!”).
The messages were mostly meant for his black followers. As a black man himself on the front lines, Smith knew his community could very well take a shellacking: He’s seen firsthand how systemic racism and oppression play out in the health care system. “I knew that the virus, no doubt, would disproportionately harm African Americans,” Smith said.
“Even as privileged as I am as a physician, not a day goes by that I don’t think about my blackness and how it is perceived,” he said.
As the new coronavirus spreads throughout the state, black Texans feel as though they’re facing a more pronounced susceptibility: Longstanding inequalities make them less likely to have access to proper health care, and more likely to face racial bias that prevents them from getting proper treatment. They also suffer disproportionately from certain maladies — like high blood pressure or heart disease — that make the virus more deadly.
“There’s diabetes that’s rampant in the African American community, there’s asthma, hypertension, sickle cell, obesity and people on kidney dialysis,” said Jeffrey Boney, Missouri City Councilmember who tested positive for the coronavirus and spent nine days in an intensive care unit.
“I could go on and on and on. But you have all these things happening and then carriers of the virus not knowing how viciously it attacks organs, especially weakened ones,” he said.
While racial data in the state paints an incomplete picture of the coronavirus’ impact on black Texans, early national data shows black people dying at higher rates from the coronavirus.
It’s not that the coronavirus is only targeting black people — thousands of Americans of all races have also died from COVID-19 — but the alarming rate at which black people are dying exposes the class and racial inequality that makes people of color more vulnerable to the contagion’s deadly effects.
For many medical experts, the racial disparities are easy to explain. One analysis showed that some doctors were less likely to refer black people who show symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, for testing. And at a time when elected officials advocate for staying home, black Americans disproportionately belong to the part of the workforce that does not have that luxury. This fear has become even more pronounced as the Texas governor looks to reopen the parts of the economy as early as Friday.
“Deaths by race are a proxy for socioeconomic status,” said Summer Johnson McGee, the dean of the School of Health Sciences at the University of New Haven. “Stay at home orders are luxuries for white collar workers that essential workers do not have.”
Another worrying trend is that, in some cases, to be tested, people have to display mainstream symptoms of the virus — coughing, shortness of breath or fatigue. For some, the symptoms of the virus present themselves entirely differently.
