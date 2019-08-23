August 23
One year ago
■ Lufkin residents celebrate the ‘‘Fierce 14,’’ the Junior League World Series U.S. Champions.
■ Angelina County’s Habitat for Humanity hires Chuck Philp as its first construction director.
Ten years ago
■ The Historical & Literary Club of Lufkin celebrates its centennial.
■ Lufkin’s Ford Cartwright has qualified for the U.S. Golf Association Senior Amateur Tournament, to be held next month in Fort Worth.
Twenty years ago
■ The Lufkin Planning and Zoning Commission is considering a zone change to allow for construction of a new Kurth library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.