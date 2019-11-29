Here’s a list of what is open and closed today in connection with Thanksgiving and Black Friday.
GOVERNMENT
All county, federal, city and state offices will be closed today.
SCHOOLS
Lufkin ISD, Hudson ISD, Huntington ISD, Central ISD, Zavalla ISD, Diboll ISD, Pineywoods Community Academy, St. Cyprian’s Episcopal School and St. Patrick Catholic School will be closed Nov. 25-29.
Angelina College will be closed Nov. 27-29.
LIBRARIES
Kurth Memorial Library will be closed today and Saturday.
T.L.L. Temple Memorial Library in Diboll will remain closed until Monday, Dec. 2.
Rube Sessions Memorial Library in Wells will be closed today.
McMullen Memorial Library in Huntington will be closed Nov. 25 through Dec. 1.
GARBAGE
Trash collection as normal.
LANDFILL
The landfill will be closed to the public today.
TRANSPORTATION
Lufkin Transit System will be closed today.
POSTAL SERVICE
Normal postal service today.
MUSEUMS
The Museum of East Texas and The Texas Forestry Museum will be open today.
The History Center in Diboll will be closed today.
The Naranjo Museum of Natural History will be open today.
ELLEN TROUT ZOO
The zoo will be open today from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
NEWSPAPER
The Lufkin Daily News office will be closed today.
