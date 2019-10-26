With Halloween rapidly approaching, what candy do you believe is the favorite of the little ghouls and goblins in Angelina County? 48 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesR.L. Kuykendall leaves legacy in Lufkin communityLufkin ISD confirms that man arrested for inappropriately touching girl worked as janitor at Lufkin Middle SchoolPOLICE REPORTS: Someone reports friend stole vehicle after revoking permission to use itCrime Stoppers needs help seeking fugitiveScott Michael WilliamsDeath noticesSterling celebrates grand openingPOLICE REPORTS: Local authorities report six arrestsRichard Elwood WeaverPOLICE REPORTS: Woman’s boyfriend points firearm at her after fight earlier that day Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Receive our News in Your Inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Start your morning with the top headlines each day. Sign up today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lufkin News newsroom. Sign up today! Sports Update Get the latest local, college and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Police Reports Get the latest local and national police reports every day in your inbox. Weather Receive the daily weather forecast and the weekly outlook in your inbox each morning. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries every afternoon. Charm East Texas Magazine Receive monthly updates on the latest issues of Charm East Texas magazine. Promotions & Special Offers Sign up to receive emails about our exciting Deals, Contests, & Special Offers! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.