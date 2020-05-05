May 5
Five years ago
Panther Pride Drill Team officers for 2014-15 are Capt. Catherine Rich and Lts. Emily Thornton, Allie East, Elisabeth Alvis and Marissa Davis.
Angelina College Lady Roadrunners’ two-year run ends with 6-2 softball tournament loss to Galveston.
Ten years ago
John Windom, past chairman of the Texas Forest Country Partnership, wins the organization’s annual award, the Silver Bucket.
Lufkin High School’s Victoria Schwartz wins third place in nationwide Sons of the Republic of Texas 2009-10 History Essay Contest.
Twenty years ago
Lufkin ISD bus driver Rodel Jacildo wins East Texas Association for Public Transportation annual ‘‘Roadeo.’’
Dr. Sid Roberts receives the “Butch” McMullen Silver Spike Award for his work with Leadership Lufkin at the group’s awards luncheon.
