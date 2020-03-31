NACOGDOCHES — That a global pandemic could be a stressor is an understatement. Couple that with the shuttering of public places and cancellations of events, and its understandable that COVID-19 isn’t just affecting people’s physical health.
The mission for the staff at Burke was preparing people for stress and mental health issues long before a virus swept across the planet, and in that regard, the organization thinks their clients might be better off than some.
“Our services focus on helping individuals cope with their symptoms as well as stressors,” said Michael Cunyus, the director of mental health services at Burke. “From that perspective, our clients might be better equipped than the average individual.”
That the organization began heavily using TelePsychiatry some years ago meant there haven’t been many drastic changes in its operations.
“Clinic-based visits to see a prescriber or nurse, pick up medications, or deal with a mental health crisis are continuing to be treated as they normally would — with improved sensitivity to precautions,” he said.
Cunyus said there hasn’t been a spike in people seeking mental health services through Burke but noted that might have to do with people trying to limit their own contact with others.
Where social distancing is touted as a way to combat the spread of the virus, Cunyus said it can also impact people’s mental health.
“Everyone handles their perception of the world in their unique way, but we do know that isolation and loneliness can really weigh most people down,” he said. “This is one area where social media is a winner — allowing individuals to connect in a meaningful way. Communicating positive messages with friends and family is great.”
With deluges of news reports and information about the virus dominating various media, it’s important to step away from that from time to time, as well as limit how many hours are spent scrolling the internet or consuming news.
Trying to balance the intake of positive and negative information is important, and parents and caretakers of children should be particularly aware of it.
“Stay informed and educate your children based on what they can handle,” he said.
“Not talking to your children about their fears and concerns increases their worry, and so does overwhelming them with frequent news broadcasts, death counts, and loudly discussed catastrophizing. It is a balance.”
Cunyus encouraged people to get out and spend time outdoors where possible, especially with family members.
“Getting outdoors can’t be beat. A daily walk, sitting outside to read, taking on that much-needed yard-work with the whole family involved — all simple examples of getting out of doors that promote balance,” he said.
