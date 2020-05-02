NACOGDOCHES — Eleven cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Friday night in Nacogdoches County, bringing the total to 169.
New cases include a woman in her 20s, a man in his 30s, a man and woman in their 40s, a man in his 50s, two men in their 60s, two women in their 70s, a woman in her 80s and a woman in her 90s.
Nacogdoches County leads Deep East Texas area in COVID-19 cases, a dubious honor officials have attributed at least in part to aggressive testing and the number of residents who regularly commute in and out of the county.
A local testing site has administered an estimated 940 tests for the virus since March 25.
Nine of the 10 cases confirmed Wednesday evening were from long-term care facilities, which have not been identified. Those patients included a man in his 60s, three women and a man their 80s and three women and a man in their 90s. The other case confirmed Wednesday was a woman in her 30s.
Ten more cases reported Thursday included four from long-term care facilities and two from a household with previously reported cases. Patients included a boy under age 9, a boy between 10 and 18, a woman in her 20s, a man and woman in their 30s, a woman in her 50s, a woman in her 60s, a woman in her 80s and two women in their 90s.
A dashboard maintained by the state’s Health and Human Services on Friday reported 160 cases in Nacogdoches County, an ongoing discrepancy caused by a lag in the verification process from the state, said County Emergency Management Office spokesperson Amy Mehaffey.
“Sometimes (state officials) call us and they don’t have all the address information yet,” she said. “Sometimes there is a case in another county, or that may have been tested here, or in one case they had counted someone twice.”
According to state data, Angelina County on Friday was reporting 54 cases while San Augustine County has confirmed 19. Shelby County had 117 cases on Friday with Rusk County at 36 and Cherokee County at 16.
The local call center is continuing to screen patients between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at 936-468-4787. On Friday, the Texas Department of State Health Services, Division of Emergency Management and Texas Military Department conducted additional testing for people showing one or more COVID-19 symptoms as well as for any health care workers and first responders without symptoms.
Of the county’s total cases, an estimated 34 have recovered and eight have died. A dashboard with local case numbers is available at tinyurl.com/NACCOVID19.
