Here’s a list of what is open and closed Monday in connection with Columbus Day.
GOVERNMENT
County and federal offices will be closed Monday.
City and state offices will be open Monday.
SCHOOLS
Lufkin ISD and St. Cyprian’s Episcopal School will be closed to students Monday, but will be open for a teacher in-service day.
Huntington ISD, Central ISD, Diboll ISD, Angelina College, Pineywoods Community Academy and St. Patrick Catholic School will be open Monday.
Hudson ISD and Zavalla ISD will be closed Monday.
GARBAGE
Collection as normal on Monday.
LANDFILL
The landfill will be closed to the public on Monday.
TRANSPORTATION
Lufkin Transit System will be open Monday.
FINANCIAL
All local financial institutions will be closed Monday.
POSTAL SERVICE
No postal service Monday.
LIBRARIES
Kurth Memorial Library, McMullen Memorial Library in Huntington and T.L.L. Temple Memorial Library in Diboll will be open Monday.
Rube Sessions Memorial Library in Wells will be closed Monday.
MUSEUMS
The History Center in Diboll, The Naranjo Museum of Natrual History and The Texas Forestry Museum will be open Monday.
The Museum of East Texas will be closed Monday.
ELLEN TROUT ZOO
The zoo will be open Monday.
NEWSPAPER
The Lufkin Daily News office will be open Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.