Here’s a list of what is open and closed Monday in connection with Columbus Day.

GOVERNMENT

County and federal offices will be closed Monday.

City and state offices will be open Monday.

SCHOOLS

Lufkin ISD and St. Cyprian’s Episcopal School will be closed to students Monday, but will be open for a teacher in-service day.

Huntington ISD, Central ISD, Diboll ISD, Angelina College, Pineywoods Community Academy and St. Patrick Catholic School will be open Monday.

Hudson ISD and Zavalla ISD will be closed Monday.

GARBAGE

Collection as normal on Monday.

LANDFILL

The landfill will be closed to the public on Monday.

TRANSPORTATION

Lufkin Transit System will be open Monday.

FINANCIAL

All local financial institutions will be closed Monday.

POSTAL SERVICE

No postal service Monday.

LIBRARIES

Kurth Memorial Library, McMullen Memorial Library in Huntington and T.L.L. Temple Memorial Library in Diboll will be open Monday.

Rube Sessions Memorial Library in Wells will be closed Monday.

MUSEUMS

The History Center in Diboll, The Naranjo Museum of Natrual History and The Texas Forestry Museum will be open Monday.

The Museum of East Texas will be closed Monday.

ELLEN TROUT ZOO

The zoo will be open Monday.

NEWSPAPER

The Lufkin Daily News office will be open Monday.