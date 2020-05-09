Felipe Hernandez of Lufkin, a graduate saxophone student at Stephen F. Austin State University, received two of the scholarships awarded annually to SFA music students.
Hernandez received the Gary Wurtz Jazz Scholarship and also was named as the Darrell Holt Outstanding member of the Swingin’ Axes for the year.
Leadership Tomorrow Class of 2020-2021 applications are due Friday. Brochures and applications can be downloaded at LufkinTexas.org.
The next generation of East Texas leaders can now apply for the chance to be a part of the Leadership Tomorrow Class of 2020-21 during their junior year of high school.
“We are building them up to be great leaders here in Angelina County. Not only for their peers, but for their futures,” said Ashley Berry, director of leadership programs. “We are teaching them to be leaders of the future.”
Leadership Tomorrow, hosted by the Chamber, was designed for high school, private school, charter school and home school juniors in Angelina County for the seven-month program.
Students have the benefit of learning about Angelina County firsthand, exploring possible career opportunities that exist in this area, and giving back to the community through volunteer service and projects.
The class year will begin with a reception in October to welcome students and to thank their sponsors. During the following seven months, students will attend a total of five sessions that focus on social services, health care, education, quality of life, local economy, financial services and government in Angelina County. During this time, the students also will work on three community volunteer projects and close out the year with graduation in April 2021.
“Our hope would be for the leaders that we are developing to have a desire to come back and lead Angelina County,” Berry said.
For more information, contact Berry at ABerry@LufkinTexas.org or 634-6644.
Applications for The Coalition’s Drug-Free All-Star program are now available.
Drug-Free All-Stars serve as drug-, alcohol- and tobacco-free role models to the community and promote healthy living for Angelina County residents.
All high school juniors that are passionate about being drug-, alcohol- and tobacco-free are eligible for the program. The application can be accessed on The Coalition’s website at angelinacoalition.org/youth.
The deadline for applications is May 31. For more information, visit The Coalition’s website or social media channels @thecoalition936, or contact Abby Baker at abaker@angelinacoalition.org.
The Stanley Center for Speech and Language Disorders at Stephen F. Austin State University will provide speech and/or language teletherapy beginning June 1 for current clients of all ages and anyone receiving services through the school system or other clinics closed due to COVID-19.
It also will offer a limited number of online evaluations for potential clients.
SFA graduate students will provide the clients’ teletherapy with “100% supervision from a licensed speech-language pathologist,” said Deena Petersen, clinic director.
“We hope to open the clinic this summer to provide face-to-face services, but for now all services will be delivered via teletherapy,” she said.
The clinic’s annual summer literacy camp will be offered during SFA’s Summer 1 session through teletherapy. This camp focuses on literacy instruction through small groups and is available to children who will be entering kindergarten this fall or who are in first or second grade and struggling with reading.
The clinic also is offering speech therapy to those with Parkinson’s disease at no charge via teletherapy.
For more information about these teletherapy services and limited online evaluations, call 468-7109.
LeTourneau University Summer Camps that were scheduled for June 2020 have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Refunds of all the registration fees will be completed during May, being credited back to the credit cards used to register for camps. Patience is requested during this time as it may take a while to process these refunds.
“We want to say thank you to all the parents and grandparents for trusting LeTourneau with your kids,” said Kaylee Salser, administrator of summer camps. “We care for their safety and want to make sure we are able to provide a safe environment for every child to attend camps. We look forward to celebrating BIG with your amazing kids in 2021 Summer Camps.”
For questions, call (903) 233-3093 or send an email to KayleeSalser@letu.edu.
