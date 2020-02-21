In honor of African American history and the life of Langston Hughes, who would have turned 118 on Feb. 2, these poems celebrate the heart of the African American man. This culture has vilified him far too long. The Bright Star celebrates strong black men in homes and community.

The Strong Black Man

Sit down brothers from all dimensions let me share some knowledge

That many have not learned though they went to school and college

I am not disregarding what you may have learned at the university

But there are some insights and inspirations that need to be from me

I AM THE STRONG BLACK MAN

What does that mean?

I AM Strong

I AM Black

I AM a Man

Do not judge by what you think you see

I am more than the present

I am the product of my history

I am discoverable and learnable, not a mystery

I am honorable, royal dignifiedly human

I AM THE STRONG BLACK MAN

Let me tell of my lineage, of my descent

I am of the soil of the Dark Continent

Nursed at the breasts of Euphrates and Nile

Kidnapped and transported across the miles

Stripped from my mother’s arms and native name

Ripped from royal robes I was crowned with shame

Threatened with drownings, beatings and exits from lofty cliffs

Considered more than animals, humans but only three fifths

Given, sold, bought, scattered over a foreign land

Raised not as a child but a lowly field hand

Instructed that an education for me was not needed

My lot in life was fulfilled if a cotton field was seeded

Beaten till bloody if I held and pursued another position

You see for my children I knew there would be a transition

I refused to accept their bowing ... never being able to Stand

So I took what they gave I AM THE STRONG BLACK MAN

I have written and sang the songs that got us through

I have sacrificed by doing the things that I had to do

I have worked without pay, I have held many doors

That I could only stand at while others covered the floor

But I learned what was available and determined to give

To my children the same opportunity to freely live

Not as a servant to those who controlled the door

Taking only what was left after all had left the floor

I am the King of beautiful intelligent African Queen

Even though often denied her love and chased off the scene

She carried my seed and never denied me true honor

She bore the burdens and challenges that were put upon her

She birthed and she nursed our children and others

She was the epitome of the genuine mother

She was my spine; she was the bone in our back

She kept our family and our people on track

She was the lowly slave yet the desire of the master

There was no other woman that he pursued faster

And though raped and mistreated she held it together

Because it was about more than NOW...it was about being better

She was the Eve that held this Adam's Hand

And helps me proudly declare I AM THE STRONG BLACK MAN

Now look at me you who stand on the other side

Of slavery, oppression, segregation and apartheid

You are the generation that must certainly lift

Yourselves above the standards set for you and use the gifts

That was given to you to establish your stand

In this age as THE STRONG BLACK MAN

I give you my eyes to see beyond where you presently are

To cast vision that begins where you stand but goes afar

I give you ears to hear life's sweetest songs

And the mouth to sing them when right and when you are wronged

I give you a mind to think rather than to react

To create when there is little and you suffer lack

Arms to lift the burdens and challenges you will surely face

Shoulders to carry your children from place to place

Hands to shape and then to willingly extend

To others as brothers, comrades and friends

Legs to stand before kings in pride and with dignity

Feet to leave prints for the next generation to see

That though you have advance there is more to do

And they must learn the same lessons that I have taught you

Pull your pants up

Hold your head up

Straighten your back up

Lift your eyes up

Hold your woman up

Lift your children up

Hold your people up

Lift your GOD up

Lift your voice up

Let it be heard throughout the land

You are my hope a dream

You are the Legacy

OF THE STRONG BLACK MAN.

Copyright 2011 Vernon D. Lloyd

The Tears of a Warrior

Everyone saw him

Strong and brave

Often fearless

There to save

The saw him bold

They saw the grand

They saw the conqueror

The exemplary man

They saw him march

They saw him in the parade

Part war angel and part immortal

Was the stuff of which he was made

They saw blood on his sword

They saw sweat on his brow

They saw “never give in”

They saw “refuse to bow”

Then he would go home

And slam the door

Take off his uniform

Then fall on the floor

It was not the sword or dagger

That caused this great man to bleed

That caused him to wince in pain

It was neglected need

He was indeed a champion

That could not be disputed

But reputation overwhelmed reality

And often his cries and tears were muted

No one understood his position

No one knew him as much more

Than the fierce and might one

Than the powerful warrior

But there is a man who fight beneath

There is a person who cries out

There is a heart that truly beats

There is a mind that also doubts

There is a person who needs peace

Who does not yearn for applause

There is a man with an inner child

Looking for comfort and rest

Who someone to take and hold him

To hear their heartbeat upon their breast

There is a man who needs to be trusted

Who needs to be able to show

His wounds and scars in a secure place

And just have someone who knows…

That he cries too and he hurts

That he needs somewhere to park his tears

That despite his courage for others

He needs someone to help manage his fears

He needs someone to recognize his heart

He needs someone to hold his hand

He needs someone to help him declare

“The warrior is a real and mortal man”

Do not get him wrong he must be dealt with

He is yet a force of skill and battle

He is still a man of war and nerve

He is not weak or easily rattled

But help him beneath his persona

Help him on the other side of fight

Do not wait for him to emerge again

Without understanding the warrior’s plight

Build him up and strengthen him

Give him more than parades with cheers

Hold his heart in your hand and understand

The expression and message of warrior tears.

Copyright 2014 Vernon D. Lloyd

The Bright Star will have a special celebration of women next month for Women's History Month and 100 years of women's right to vote!

