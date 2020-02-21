The primary season for the 2020 presidential election is upon us. The field of Democratic contenders that began with high double-digit hopefuls has been reduced by attrition and lack of funds to the select few who have endured and persevered, along with one newcomer who is making his presence known.
The Republican candidate is the incumbent, and without challenge. On the surface, with only the surface data, this looks like a normal process for the culmination of a first-term president and those who seek change. Yet, this is not your garden-variety election, and the stakes of it are higher than ever before.
The embattlement of the Mueller probe, the impeachment “untrial” and the stark visibility of the great division between Americans that has shown itself so vehemently makes this election anything but “normal.” Despite the tumultuousness of the political waters of this time, we cannot afford to become idle, complacent and to wait it out. Whereas in the past there were clear differences, the balance of power between branches of government was a place of respect.
Those times are no more. We must wake up, speak up, while being prayed up and yet looking up, then get up and vote. This is not just about civic duty, for in this election, we have a moral imperative to leave no one behind ... and to vote!
The moral imperative for voting in this election is historical. Voting in America has not always been a right for those who have been kissed by the sun and living in this republic. There are times in our collective history where our ancestors were not considered people, but chattel. A political need for slave masters caused a 3/5 of a person designation, and even after abolition, the road to voting was untenable. Poll taxes, unanswerable questions, beatings and even death came to those who sought a voice in the political process that determined laws and leadership.
What message do we send to those who are now only with us in spirit, when we fail to exercise the right they paid for with blood? We must not allow current leadership or any persons to erase their fight by turning back the clock and silencing our voice. It is not just the right thing to do, but a display of inherited moral strength.
The moral imperative is also an ethical one. This has been the most truth-twisted, propaganda-shaped, corrupt time in history. While the past was riddled with hurtful, hateful practices, there was never such a campaign to make lies truth, and to convince persons to not trust their lying eyes, ears and even their lying lives as in this era.
The lack of character, integrity and ethics at work makes it crucial that we not squander this opportunity to do our part to turn that which is upside down, right side up. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., in his compilation "Strength to Love," asserts that it is midnight, and writes, “ ... according to the ethic of midnight, the cardinal sin is to get caught, and the cardinal virtue is to get by. It is all right to lie, but one must lie with real finesse ... the Darwinian concept of survival of the fittest has been substituted by a philosophy of survival of the slickest ... and the midnight of moral degeneration deepens.”
Dr. King, in the mid-20th century, speaks truth to our time and reminds us that our vote is not just about politics, but about ethics, truth and a standard for life and living. We must not turn a deaf ear and a blind eye to this road toward fascism that uses scare tactics, unrelenting retribution and statistical altered lies to manipulate and lull many — both leaders and citizens — into a state of falseness and mendacity ridden, zombie-like loyalty. We must stay awake, stand tall and make our voice known and send a clarion message at the polls ... not on our watch!
The moral imperative is a matter of legacy. The way we handle this present time will leave a lasting legacy for our children and theirs. When we allow ourselves to become or remain silent, when we do not fight in the ways we can for that which we believe in, we send a message to generations unborn that they were not worth our inconvenience and their yet unheard voice was left in the hands of fore-parents that were too concerned with the financial bottom line, or too nonchalant to challenge the status quo and the integrity of those who were elected.
When we fail to exercise the right to vote, we might as well accept that we have “served up” future generations to a system that will make them puppeteers. They will be reminded daily that our care and love were misplaced, and that we laid down instead of standing up to injustice, and subsequently allowed the system to continue to treat them as pawns in a game for power where elected officials serve narcissistically, and the needs of the people are dismissed as nonessential. Our legacy depends on our impetus to re-establish and preserve a standard that will endure ... we must consider how we endow the future, and we can’t rest until we do all we can.
Voting in the election of 2020 is more than just a ballot for president, for Congress, for elected officials, judges and laws; it is a solemn act that reflects honor of the ancestors, commitment to ethical standards, and accountability to generations yet unborn. There is no option ... we must vote! This is not a civic duty, or a political obligation — it is a matter of the soul, and it’s a moral imperative.
