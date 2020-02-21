The number 85,000 can be considered large, when applied to a particular context. It can be minuscule to a multi-millionaire; mere pocket change. To a person with minimal means, it’s a godsend, a “blessing,” or luck. But to God (depending upon who’s God), it’s probably not even a number. It doesn’t resonate or register. It doesn’t mean anything. But to the black community, it’s everything, because it represents the number of churches that “serve” the black community.
Black people are some of the most spiritual and church-going people in this country. Sunday service is a cultural event for black people. It provides a special place of worship, praise, fellowship, song and dance, and to be “fed” by the minister who leads their congregation. Now these congregations may be big or small, but one thing holds certain. There are too many black churches serving communities, usually urban communities, and it needs to be addressed. When your purchasing power and business concentration is spread thin, you become a consumer, and not a supplier. Black people are experts in consuming.
Church in the black community gets one too many passes. The pass that you have a right to worship where you want. The pass that you cannot criticize where I worship. And, the size and locations of some of these churches is irrelevant.
I have lived in a few areas of the country, and I have made one continuing observation: Many black churches that are located in urban communities are housed in non-traditional buildings. What I mean by non-traditional is storefront-type buildings that were not built for traditional use as a place of worship. Now, not to fall into the trap of criticism, I realize that God’s message can be delivered anywhere — from a mountaintop, a fisherman’s boat or a prison cell. There is no place on this planet that’s God’s word cannot be preached from or heard.
But in the black community’s quest for God nirvana, the numbers don’t quite add up. The black population represents 12.3% of the United States population, yet, the number of churches supporting or ministering to that population is 85,000. That number looms large in the black community. There are roughly 42 million black people in the United States. So if all black people belonged to a church, and the number of parishioners were divided up evenly, there would be roughly 494 members per church. But that’s not the case.
I am not going to break down denominations versus density, versus education, versus age because guess what? God is God. God is not picking and choosing. God is not favoring one church over another ... I think. But to make an honest, even assessment, let’s say the real number of actual church-going people is around 300. Now to many pastors, ministers, evangelists or spiritual leaders, that’s a decent number. That number of law-abiding, tithing, evenly yoked, suit-and-hat-wearing, speaking in tongues brother and sister would be a “Godsend.”
But again, it’s not.
Many of these congregations are small, 10, 70, 150; medium, 300, 600, 900; to large, 5,000-8,000; to mega-churches of 15,000 and above. I can guarantee you, those small churches are in urban communities, challenged by economic blight, visual blight with dilapidated homes and structures, and a population of either very young, educationally challenged members, or seniors. They are probably served by a pastor who has “got their calling,” still works, and struggles with the challenge of growing the church and providing community outreach, if any.
Why do these small churches continue to propagate? The reasons are complex, yet simple: education, moral compass, economic access, mental and physical stimulus and still chained to the concept of the afterlife as a better place than where you are now. So one becomes a slave to the religion — like getting your weekly gas tank fill-up — without a real objective plan to either better yourself or your situation. And this goes on block after block of small, 10-25 sized congregations in major urban areas. So that 12.3% population only has one-half of 1% of the economic slice of the land of milk and honey. A figure that has not changed since 1865.
(More to come in Part II.)
Timothy Myrick lives in Detroit and is a first-time contributor to The Bright Star. His memoir "In The Waters of My Mind" is available on Amazon. His blog address is thinkofone.wordpress.com
