The Lufkin Chapter of Top Ladies of Distinction Inc. crowned Mylah Lee as Miss Teen Sepia and Miss TLOD Vogue for 2019 and Chasen Larod Howard as Little Mr. Sepia and Mr. TLOD G.Q. at the 38th annual Sepia Fashion and Talent Revue held recently at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center.
The annual Sepia Fashion and Talent Revue is a Lufkin Chapter fundraiser, which provides scholarships for Top Teens of America, Lufkin Chapter seniors. Also, funds will be used to provide resources for the Lufkin Chapter’s TLOD program thrusts and community service projects.
Over the last 37 years, TLOD has awarded over $463,900 in Top Teens scholarships and educational aid.
Sepia community and Top Teens participants who were honored during the Sepia event included: Mylah Lee, Miss Teen Sepia and Miss TLOD Vogue; Chasen Larod Howard, Little Mr. Sepia and Mr. TLOD G.Q.; DeAndra Shiann Grimes, Miss Junior Sepia; MaKenzie Jne’ Parks, Miss Pre-Teen Sepia; and Michael Alexander Jr., Mr. Teen Sepia.
Other Sepia participants were: Chyna Criswell, first runner-up Miss Junior Sepia; Arianna Ross, first runner-up Miss Teen Sepia; Channing Howard and Madalyn Howard, second runner-up Miss Teen Sepia; Sariah Morrison, Shalyn Hadnot, Asia Fowler and Alexia Fowler, Miss Teen Sepia contestants; and Miguel Le Myers II, first runner-up Mr. Teen Sepia.
The 38th annual Sepia Fashion and Talent Revue theme was “Sepia Shines: Stars, Styles and Song,” and more than 22 multi-generational community fashion models were showcased.
The children models were: Jakxon Castle, Karriah Castle, Da’Mariya Colter, Ja’Mariya Colter and Teen Shelbrinna Meyers. Male models were: Sedrick Blanchard, Timothy Chatman, Tony Cole, Strafford Grady, the Rev. Kevin Mattox and K.C. Singleton. Female models included: Mmes. Ovelia Coleman, Tarska Duffield, Annie Olford, Lisa Olford, Mattie Proutt and Andra Self.
Ivorie Ford, Duffield and the Rev. Valencia Edner were the commentators for the Sepia event, and Lord Kenneth Self served as the Sepia photographer.
The mission of Top Ladies of Distinction Inc. is to enhance and enrich the lives of youth and adults though community-based programs and projects. We measure our success by the improved quality of life experienced by the people we serve. The Lufkin Chapter of TLOD was established in 1975 under the leadership of Miriam Williams and Maggie McCoy. Guessippina Bonner is the president of the Lufkin Chapter of Top Ladies of Distinction Inc.
The Lufkin Chapter of TLOD 38th annual Sepia Parade of Stars steering committee members included: Bennie Paschal, chair; Dorothy Chimney, past national president of TLOD and Sepia adviser; Edner, Karon Goolsby, Jacqueline Hale, Jacqueline McCloud, Ester Mills, Kathleen Richard, Andra Self, Donnya Stephens, Virginia Thomas and Bonner, ex-officio.
