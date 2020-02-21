It can be said that everything happens for a reason; no truer words have been spoken. It is true. It is also true that not all reasons are created by God or the universe. Sometimes the reason is created by us — we accidentally walked off the sidewalk or didn’t see the red light.
It can also be said that we, with God’s help, can take those bad things and use them for our good. I personally believe that if you're able to do that, turn a bad situation into a good situation, then you win. That being said, who am I going to vote for in 2020 for president of the United States of America? Am I voting for the status quo? Probably not.
That being said, then who? Who will I vote for? Joe Biden? Voting for Joe Biden feels like voting for Atticus Finch, from Harper Lee’s book "To Kill a Mockingbird." Atticus Finch is what the old black people called a good white man, which means he is sympathetic to the plights of the people, but he might be out of touch and still living with understandings and attitudes of times long past. His intentions are good. Is our beloved Joe Biden sympathetic, but not quite woke? Does he have a 21st century understanding of the modern plights of domestic America?
Sometimes you only get one shot, where all aligns for a candidate to run for the presidency and where everything falls in place. I wonder if Colin Powell had run for president in 1996, if he might have won. I believe alignment would have occurred. He would have been the country’s first African American president. His time came and went. Could it be that Joe Biden lovingly sacrificed his opportunity, where all aligned, when he chose not to run in 2016? Instead, he chose to stop and care for his family when they needed him most, during their time of mourning.
Who should I vote for? I could vote for the first woman, the first Jewish American, the first independent, the first openly gay American, a billionaire or two. Who knows? The point is that in 2020, I, as an African American, have the right to vote. The vote or the right to vote is mine. People fought and died for my right to vote.
In my house growing up, when you were old enough, you voted. We went with our parents to vote, which made my sisters and I eager to exercise our right to vote. Take your kids to the polls; it matters. Now it is true that “voter” suppression is real, but all votes can’t be suppressed.
The National Black History Month theme for 2020 is the Celebration of the Right to Vote. Be you Democrat, Republican, Libertarian, Independent, Black, White, Asian or otherwise — exercise your right of citizenship, go vote! It is the American thing to do.
