DEAR JEFF: I am a 73-year-old widow, and have got myself into a mess. I am in debt with credit card bills, and I cannot pay them anymore. I would like to know — what is the worst that can happen to me? Signed, “Learned my Lesson”
Dear “Lesson”: If you do nothing and simply stop paying, the credit card companies will turn you over to a collection agency that will begin contacting you. Eventually, they will sue you. If they obtain a judgment, it will be hanging over you, and will have to be paid at some point. They could also garnish the balance of your bank account. I would recommend that you contact a consumer credit counseling service to see if they can help you establish a payment plan and get the problem under control. There are several good companies in Lufkin that offer this service, and they can be found in the yellow pages.
DEAR JEFF: My grandfather owned a tract of land and sold the surface estate and the mineral rights. It now appears that something was not filed correctly with a subsequent owner, and there is a break in the chain of title. The property has since changed hands several times, and the current owners are behind on property tax payments. The county has filed suit, and has included my grandfather in the lawsuit as an “in rem” defendant. Can they get money from him to pay the back taxes? Signed, “That Ain’t Right”
Dear “That Ain’t Right”: The short answer to your question is no — the county will not be able to get any money from your grandfather. As you stated, your grandfather has been sued as an in rem defendant. This means he has not been sued in order to get any money from him. The most that can happen is that he will lose any ownership interest he may have in the property itself. Since he sold the property years ago, it sounds as if he does not claim any interest anyway. If that is true, he can sign a disclaimer for the county, which effectively says that he claims no interest in the property, and a judgment will be rendered reflecting that.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.