DEAR JEFF: I donated a vehicle to a charity two years ago and submitted the notification of transfer form to the state. I was recently notified that the vehicle had been impounded in Houston, and received a bill for the storage fees.
Obviously, I do not want to pay the fees since the vehicle was out of my possession. Do I have any legal recourse?
Am I legally liable for these charges? Thanks, “No Good Deed Goes Unpunished”
Dear “No Good Deed”: No, you are not legally liable since you submitted the vehicle transfer notification.
According to the Department of Motor Vehicles, if the transfer notification is submitted within 30 days of sale, the buyer shown becomes the vehicle’s presumed owner and may be subject to criminal or civil liability for parking tickets, toll violations, fines or other penalties that occur after the date of sale.
DEAR JEFF: I am in the process of adopting a baby from a foreign country. After the adoption is finalized, will the baby be considered a United States citizen? Thanks, “Soon to be Mom”
Dear “Mom”: First, congratulations. Second, under federal law, automatic citizenship status is conferred on children adopted abroad by United States citizens.
However, children who enter the U.S. with their new guardians become U.S. citizens only upon “re-adoption” in the states. New adoptive parents should be aware that, even with “automatic” citizenship, it is necessary to apply for a certificate of citizenship to document the fact.
———
