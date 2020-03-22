DEAR JEFF: I loaned my brother-in-law some money (almost $5,000), and he won’t pay me back. I sort of figured this would happen, so I made his brother promise to pay me if the brother-in-law did not. Now, the brother says he isn’t responsible for the debt. What can I do? Neither one of them signed any kind of loan document. Thanks, “He Ain’t Heavy, He’s My Brother”
Dear “He Ain’t Heavy”: You can file suit against your brother-in-law, and try to collect the debt from him. Unfortunately, however, the promise to pay that his brother made is not legally binding.
Under the Statute of Frauds, certain agreements must be in writing to be enforceable. Included in these is a promise by one person to be responsible for the debt of another.
Other agreements that must be in writing include any agreement made in consideration of marriage, a contract for the sale of real estate, a real estate lease for a period of more than one year, and any agreement that cannot be fully performed within one year.
DEAR JEFF: I know you’ve been asked this before, but I can’t find the answer. I keep hearing about something called a “Lady Bird Deed.” What is that, and why is it helpful? My financial planner said I may need it. Signed, “Probably Need One”
Dear “Probably Need One”: A “Lady Bird Deed” is just a nickname given to a deed that creates an enhanced life estate in property. These are commonly being used over the past several years as a way to potentially avoid probate without the necessity of creating a trust, and for avoiding Medicaid estate recovery efforts.
With a Lady Bird Deed, the owner of property conveys a future interest in real estate to a beneficiary, but that beneficiary receives no present ownership interest until the owner dies. During the owner’s lifetime, the property can still be used, sold to another party or given away.
It allows the owner to retain all the present ownership interest in the property during his or her lifetime, as well as retain all tax benefits of having a homestead. Used properly, Lady Bird Deeds can be very useful estate planning tools.
