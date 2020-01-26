DEAR JEFF: I have an older motor home that I still owe money on — I can’t sell it because I am upside down in it. Due to the rise in costs for food, gas and utilities, it is getting hard to make the notes. We are both retired. If we do a voluntary repossession, how will it affect our credit rating, and what can they do to us legally? Thanks, “Come and Take It”
Dear “Come and Take It”: As far as your credit rating is concerned, a voluntary repossession is treated the same as any other default or repossession. In other words, it is not good for your credit, and the information can be turned in to the credit bureaus.
If the motor home is turned in, the lender will sell it at an auction, and you would still be responsible for any money owed on the note that is not satisfied by the sale. You could still be sued for a deficiency judgment for this amount due.
Usually, it is better for you to contact your lender and seek their help. They may be able to provide assistance in selling the vehicle, or many lenders may be agreeable to delaying or deferring payments if they believe you will be able to pay at a later date.
DEAR JEFF: How long is a doctor required to keep patient’s medical records? Thanks, “Retired Doc and Loving It”
Dear “Retired Doc”: When a physician retires or terminates employment, he or she must make reasonable efforts to notify patients and former patients, and give them an opportunity to obtain copies of their files, or coordinate the transfer of those files to a new physician.
The Board of Medical Examiners sets out very specific guidelines for the form of this notification. Any physician, whether retired or not, should maintain patient records for at least seven years from the date of last treatment of that patient or, if the patient was younger than 18 years, until the patient reaches age 21 or seven years from last treatment, whichever is longer.
