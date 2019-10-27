DEAR JEFF: I own some property that I purchased it in 2011, and paid for it in cash. All of the funds for the purchase and subsequent renovations were paid for solely by myself, which I can prove. I was living with a woman at the time, although she left in 2013.
When I bought the property, I requested that the title be put in both of our names in case something should happen to me, she would be able to stay here, as she has very little income. There were never any documents signed with her — in other words, no written agreement of any kind regarding this property.
Is this community property? It appears that she would have no legal entitlement to this home, and if that is the case, what would be the procedure to have her name taken off the deed? Thanks, “What Now?”
Dear “What Now?”: Unless the two of you ever told anyone you were married, the property is not community property. However, by virtue of the fact that her name is on the deed, she does have a legal interest in the property. If pushed, she could claim it was a gift.
Are you on good terms with this person? Your best bet is talking to her, and explaining the situation, and she if she is willing to sign her interest back over to you.
If she will, it is a simple matter of signing and filing a deed. If she will not, you will have to end up ultimately filing a partition lawsuit or a declaratory judgment action to establish the rightful ownership of the property.
DEAR JEFF: I rarely receive personal postal mail. The vast majority of the mail I do receive is unsolicited junk mail. I have chosen paperless billing, when available, to help do my part.
My question is: are residents required to install/maintain a mailbox at their residence? I was unable to find a legal reference online, and would love any information you have on this. Signed, “Going Green”
Dear “Going Green”: I can find no legal requirement that a residence is required to maintain a mail box.
There are a couple of alternatives to receiving mail at your home. The most obvious one would be to rent a post office box, and designate that you do not want to receive any mail at that box that is not specifically addressed to you.
The other, and less commonly used, tactic is to receive your mail via “General Delivery.” General delivery mailed is just held at the post office under your name until you claim it, or discarded after 30 days.
