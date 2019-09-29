DEAR JEFF: My ex-girlfriend has sued me for child support, but I do not believe I am the father of her baby. We lived together for several years, but never got married. The lawsuit says I am the “presumed father.” What does this mean? Thanks, “Not the Daddy”
Dear “Not the Daddy”: Under Texas law, a man is the “presumed father” of a child if he was married to the child’s mother at the time the child was born, or anytime in the 300 days before the child was born, or married the mother at any time after the child was born and claimed voluntary paternity with the Texas Vital Statistics Unit.
In your case, none of these situations would seem to apply. However, a man can also be the “presumed father” of a child if he lived continuously with the child during the first two years of its life, and represented to others that the child was his own.
The status of being a “presumed father” can be rebutted by a paternity test, but you should know there are strict procedures and time limits for overturning the presumption.
DEAR JEFF: I am going through a divorce, and my wife and I both have retirement accounts. What happens to these in a divorce? Are they divided? Thanks, “Want to Be Fair”
Dear “Fair”: Retirement accounts (whether 401ks, IRAs, stock option plans, etc.) are usually considered community property and subject to division in a divorce case.
If they are divided, a Qualified Domestic Relations Order is signed by the judge which splits these accounts, even in situations where either spouse has not yet retired.
Having said that, retirement accounts are just one form of asset that may be allocated to each side, and often (especially when each spouse’s accounts are relatively equal) may not be divided. If they are not divided, a QDRO is not necessary, but the divorce decree should specify which assets are awarded to each respective spouse.
