DEAR JEFF: My ex-husband doesn’t pay child support, although he has been ordered to pay it. He claims to not have a job, but I know he gets paid cash as a way to get around the child support order.
Currently, he has standard visitation under our divorce decree. Can I refuse to give him visitation since he isn’t paying child support as the decree requires? Thanks, “Take That!”
Dear “Take That!”: No, you cannot. Failure or refusal to pay child support cannot be used as a reason for refusing visitation.
If you refuse to follow the visitation guidelines that have been ordered by the court, you risk being held in contempt of court. If safety is a concern, you can seek a modification of the visitation order, but you cannot refuse on your own to follow the current order.
DEAR JEFF: What is the difference between a medical power of attorney and an advanced directive? It seems like they do the same thing. Do I need both? Signed, “Keep It Simple”
Dear “Keep It Simple”: They are not the same thing, and can actually be thought of as two sides of the same coin.
With a medical power of attorney, you are giving a person the right to make health care decisions for you if you are unable to make them. The medical power of attorney is limited to non-life-sustaining decisions.
With an advanced directive, you are stating that if you ever find yourself in certain situations that require life-sustaining equipment (either due to an irreversible condition or a terminal illness) you wish for the life-sustaining efforts to cease. In other words, you are making that decision for yourself at the time you sign the directive, rather than requesting your agent in your medical power of attorney to make it for you.
If an agent attempts to make a decision that conflicts with your advanced directive, the advanced directive would control.
