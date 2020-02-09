Naskila Gaming has been named the ‘‘Large Business of the Year’’ for 2019 by the Livingston-Polk County Chamber of Commerce.
The Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas operates Naskila, which is an electronic bingo and entertainment facility that supports more than 650 jobs and injects $150 million annually into the Deep East Texas economy.
“We are extremely thankful to the Livingston-Polk County Chamber of Commerce for this recognition and for their support,” said Naskila General Manager John Neumann. “It is an affirmation of the hard work our team does to provide quality entertainment to our guests and serve our community. The impact of Naskila goes far beyond its doors and greatly benefits our East Texas community when it comes to jobs and economic impact. We are all very proud of that.”
With Naskila, the Tribe is the second largest employer in Polk County.
“The Tribe is an incredible partner to Polk County and all of East Texas,’’ said Janet Wiggins, the president and CEO of the Livingston-Polk County Chamber of Commerce.‘‘Naskila is strong example of positive business-to-business and community-to-community relationships. Naskila provides well-paying jobs, supports numerous businesses and has created a fun, alcohol-free environment for bingo players to enjoy.”
Family Dollar will hold a grand opening for its newest location in East Texas from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
The new store, at 5104 Ted Trout Drive, will include $1 Dollar Tree merchandise, additional freezers and coolers and an expanded selection of food, beauty and essentials, household products and seasonal items.
The grand opening will feature gift basket raffles, giveaways, free samples and family fun entertainment. In addition, the first 50 customers will receive a gift card and a reusable shopping bag.
aQua Dialysis announced its acquisition of the DaVita Lufkin Dialysis Center and the DaVita Livingston Dialysis Center.
“In our company logo we capitalize the letter ‘‘Q’’ among the rest. The ‘‘Q’’ stands for quality,’’ said Dr. Rupal Patel. ‘‘Our focus is on the quality of every dialysis treatment our patients receive. Our partnerships with physicians that practice in East Texas assures us that the patients will receive the best care available.’’
aQua Dialysis is a physician-owned dialysis provider that will now operate five dialysis centers in Texas in addition to providing in-center and home therapy options for patients.
The sale is expected to close March 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.