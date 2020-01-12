Jim Rush recently has joined the Gann Medford Real Estate team.
He has more than 40 years experience in sales and marketing, originally in the building material and forest products industry, but said he has always been interested in real estate.
“My wife, Rita, and I moved to Lufkin 32 years ago, and fell in love with the area and found the perfect place to raise our two daughters,” he said.
Rush is a member of First Christian Church, the Lufkin Association of Realtors, Texas Realtors and the National Association of Realtors.
East Texas Eye Associates has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Surgery Center Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards.
The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.
East Texas Eye Associates underwent a surprise review on Oct. 24-25, 2019. During the visit, a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with surgery center standards spanning several areas.
“As a private accreditor, The Joint Commission surveys health care organizations to protect the public by identifying deficiencies in care and working with those organizations to correct them as quickly and sustainably as possible,” says Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer, accreditation and certificate operations, and chief nursing executive, The Joint Commission. “We commend East Texas Eye Associates for its continuous quality improvement efforts in patient safety and quality of care.”
Texas Home Health Personal Care Services received the Employer Award of Excellence for the Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas area at the Texas Workforce Commission’s 23rd annual Texas Workforce Conference held Dec. 4-6, 2019, in Dallas. The award honors private sector employers that are actively involved with Texas Workforce Solutions and have made a positive impact on employers, workers and the community.
Texas Home Health Personal Care Services was recognized for understanding that employees make a difference in the lives of clients by lending a helping hand so they can remain as active and independent as possible while living in the comfort of home.
Texas Home Health posted 113 job openings, 66 of which were filled through the Workforce Centers in Angelina, Polk and Shelby counties. The partnership has helped Texas Home Health reach and identify quality job candidates who possess a caring and compassionate spirit and a love for helping others.
“It brings me great pleasure to recognize Texas Home Health Personal Care Services and Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas for their leadership and I applaud their commitment to their communities,” said Aaron Demerson, TWC commissioner representing employers. “Successful employer partnerships at the local level, maximize our effectiveness and keep Texas as a top destination for businesses.”
Robert Adamson of Jacksonville has been elected president of the association that represents most of the state’s highway and bridge builders.
Adamson is vice president of operations for Longview Bridge & Road, a highway construction company that builds and maintains roads and bridges throughout east and northeast Texas.
He became president of the Texas Chapter of the Highway, Heavy, Utilities and Industrial Branch of the Associated General Contractors of America during a ceremony Wednesday at the Hyatt Regency in Austin. AGC of Texas represents approximately 300 contractors and 500 associate companies, which provide equipment, materials and various services for the highway construction industry. The industry employees thousands of workers and is responsible for nearly $9 billion of state highway construction and maintenance each year.
“AGC of Texas is an organization of businesses that realize the importance of our transportation system,” Adamson says. “Everything we do contributes to the economy of all other businesses in Texas.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.