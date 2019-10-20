DEAR JEFF: What is the standard percentage for child support deducted from the weekly payroll of a person with two kids? Also, if the payor gets laid off, does it change if he starts getting unemployment? Thanks, “On My Own”
Dear “On My Own”: It depends on the exact circumstances of the children. If these are the only two children of this person, and the children are in the same household, then the “standard” child support obligation would be 25% of the obligor’s net monthly resources.
However, if the person is responsible for child support for other children in other households, the calculation becomes more complicated.
For example, if there is one other child in another household, the obligation for the two children would be 22.5% of net monthly resources. If there are two other children, the calculation drops to 20.63%.
Typically, a child support order is handled by the obligor’s employer, who is responsible for withholding the proper amounts (the order specifies an actual amount, not a percentage).
If the obligor is laid off, the child support obligation does not stop, and the percentage does not change. Collecting it, however, can become a problem. That is where the Attorney General’s Office can help out.
DEAR JEFF: I did some work at a person’s house, but have not been paid. How long do I have to file a lien? Signed, “Lien On Me”
Dear “Lien On Me”: Under the Texas Property Code, a person claiming a lien on a residential construction project has to file their lien affidavit no later than the 15th day of the third calendar month after the debt accrues.
Typically, the debt accrues upon completion of the job. So, if work was finished in September, the lien affidavit would need to be filed no later than Dec. 15. Notice of the filing must be sent to the property owner.
