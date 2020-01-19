Danielle Donellan is one of the newest agents of Gann Medford Real Estate Inc. She is a member of the Lufkin Association of Realtors, Texas Realtors and the National Association of Realtors.
She is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where she attended Louisiana State University and Southern Medical School of Ultrasound.
Danielle, her husband, Jacob, and their two children have lived in Hudson since 2013. The family is active in their church, St. Andrew the Apostle.
The Mosaic Center is accepting applications for our free 12-week Job and Life Skills Program that begins Feb. 3.
Students attend classes Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. If needed, we will make every effort to provide childcare through community partnerships.
The Mosaic Center was created to help women in Angelina County establish a firm foundation on which to build a successful life and career.
If you need an opportunity to develop job skills, help with resume writing and interviewing, career guidance, computer training, GED prep, communication skills, finding self-worth ... all in a loving and supportive environment, check out The Mosaic Center.
Must be employable woman, 18 years and older. Get applications at our office, 601 N North First St., Lufkin, or mosaiccenter.org/become-a-student/.
All applications must be returned in person. Call 639-5068 for more information. Office hours are M-F, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
