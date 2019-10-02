Alex and Frenchy’s Bayou Grill brought law enforcement agencies across the county together on Tuesday to share a pot of jambalaya.
“Unfortunately, in this day and time, we get a lot of bad publicity and dislike from the public, so anytime they reach out like this just shows us that people still support us,” Angelina County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Alton Lenderman said.
It is also nice to sit with people from other agencies who he may not see often and catch up with over a bowl of food, he said.
The Grill officially opens on Oct. 11, but the owners wanted the first meal they served to be for the first responders in the area, co-owner Alex Hightower said.
“We wanted our first batch of cooking — our first meal we ever cooked as Bayou cooking, to go to the people we really respect in this community, that give so much and maybe don’t get enough back from us as a community,” he said. “It’s amazing to be able to give them just a lunch.”
Krystal Whinery, the restaurant’s general manager, said she thought this also would be a good way to say thank you to those men. Whinery has been sober for nearly seven years, she said. She was an Angelina County native who went through State District Judge Paul White’s drug court.
“Krystal is a participant in one of our programs, she is coming out of substance abuse and has taken full advantage of that in that she has been gainfully employed for many years,” White said. “She wanted to come back to the community that helped her succeed by going to work locally. … And she started off by serving those who took her into custody.”
He said that is a good sign for her and that it’s important to remember that there is no “us” and “them” and that bridges need to be built.
“I’m really excited about this opportunity,” she said. “It was a blessing meeting these two guys, Alex and Jarod (French), and them bringing me on as a general manager. Everything just fell into place and God truly blessed me.”
French has also battled addiction and has been clean for a year and a half because of God, he said.
The Grill will feature some traditional Cajun favorites, but also meals that many Louisiana families cook at home on a Sunday night, Hightower said. Their menu fill feature plates that cost from $10-$30, he said. They wanted to have options that anyone could afford, but not lose some of the traditional meals along the way.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.