Southside Bank announces the promotion of Codie Jenkins to southeast Texas market president and Malcolm Deason to Lufkin market president.
“We are pleased to have Codie and Malcolm on our leadership team,” said Southside Bank’s president and CEO Lee Gibson. “Their knowledge of Southside and the Lufkin and southeast Texas area will ensure that we continue to offer exceptional service and the best banking products to our customers.”
As experienced Southside bankers, Jenkins and Deason are well-equipped to support the bank’s vision for continued growth in the Lufkin area, he said.
Jenkins has 20 years of banking experience and is excited about the opportunity to help others succeed. “I look forward to working with my team to help our customers reach their financial goals,” he said.
Jenkins is excited to continue supporting the community in his new role. “Southside provides community banking with many of the technology-based solutions of larger banks. Decisions are made by local leadership and our management team is very supportive of growth opportunities in the community,” Jenkins said.
Deason has served the Lufkin area for more than 23 years. Having worked in many facets of banking, he now focuses on commercial lending. “Southside is large enough to provide a diverse group of products and services while remaining responsive to the needs of our customers,” Deason said.
Deason, who is deeply involved in the community, steps into his new role excited to continue assisting customers, creating new relationships and growing Southside’s role in the community.
Morgan Berger Watson has joined Kovar Wealth Management as its director of community relations.
In her new position, she will draw on her experience and education to build strong and lasting ties between Kovar Wealth Management and the community. With deep roots in the area, she is eager to give back to the community that gave so much to her.
A Lufkin native, she attended Kilgore College after high school, where she was a member of the world-famous Rangerettes. From there, she moved to College Station, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in communication from Texas A&M.
Outside the office, she loves to shop at the local boutiques and is always finding new ways to decorate her home. She’s married to her high school sweetheart and the couple is expecting a baby girl in July of 2020.
