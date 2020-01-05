Scott McIlveene has joined Commercial Bank of Texas as senior vice president/chief credit officer, according to president and CEO Rusty Rust.
McIlveene earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from Stephen F. Austin State University and also attended Southern Methodist University’s Southwestern Graduate School of Banking. In addition to his education background, McIlveene brings a wealth of experience and a robust skill set to CBTx including more than 25 years of experience in credit analysis, lending and managing a team of commercial lenders across Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana.
McIlveene’s education, experience and character made him a strong candidate to fill the chief credit officer role at CBTx, and the bank is proud to have him as a member of the team, Rust said.
CBTx is a nationally chartered community-oriented financial institution that offers a full range of banking, trust and insurance services to individuals, businesses and nonprofit organizations.
For more information about Commercial Bank of Texas, visit cbtx.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.