Gipson Funeral Home general manager Ronny Young, left, presents the Service Excellence Award for 2019 to funeral director Wade Alexander. This is a yearly award that is given to a staff member who has gone above and beyond expectation in providing services.

Scott McIlveene has joined Commercial Bank of Texas as senior vice president/chief credit officer, according to president and CEO Rusty Rust.

McIlveene earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from Stephen F. Austin State University and also attended Southern Methodist University’s Southwestern Graduate School of Banking. In addition to his education background, McIlveene brings a wealth of experience and a robust skill set to CBTx including more than 25 years of experience in credit analysis, lending and managing a team of commercial lenders across Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana.

McIlveene’s education, experience and character made him a strong candidate to fill the chief credit officer role at CBTx, and the bank is proud to have him as a member of the team, Rust said.

CBTx is a nationally chartered community-oriented financial institution that offers a full range of banking, trust and insurance services to individuals, businesses and nonprofit organizations.

For more information about Commercial Bank of Texas, visit cbtx.com.

