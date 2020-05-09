Nacogdoches Medical Center is celebrating its 10th consecutive “A” grade from the national nonprofit Leapfrog Group, while Nacogdoches Memorial received a “B.”
Memorial received a B in fall 2019 after earning a C in spring 2019 and in 2018. In Lufkin, CHI St. Luke’s Health-Memorial and Woodland Heights Medical Center each earned a “C” grade.
Twice per year, Leapfrog assigns grades A, B, C, D and F to an estimated 2,500 hospitals across the country, assessing how well the hospital prevents medical errors and other harm to patients. Up to 28 measures of publicly available hospital data are used to assign grades.
The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and transparent with results free to the public.
For details on local or other hospitals in the country, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org.
Cindy Stewart will be the new principal at Trout Primary, replacing Cindy Nerren, who moved to principal at Anderson Elementary, according to Superintendent Lynn Torres.
“I am sincerely enthusiastic about this opportunity to join efforts with the dedicated staff of Trout Primary to support high expectations for all students,’’ Stewart said. ‘‘My love for education is based on my desire to have each person realize what they are truly capable of achieving and providing the supports to do so. I look forward to working with Trout staff, students, and parents to continue to grow together.”
Stewart has been the assistant principal Burley Primary for six years. She is a 1987 graduate of Skyline High School in Dallas. After high school, she attended Stephen F. Austin State University and received her Bachelor of Arts degree in English and Psychology. She continued at SFASU to receive her Master of Education in Counseling.
She pursued her principal certification from SFA while serving as the counselor at Coston Elementary for five years. She met her husband — Brad Stewart, the district’s executive director of technology — while pursuing her bachelor’s degree. They have two daughters: Kyra, who is attending Texas State University, and Kylie, who will be entering Lufkin High School as a freshman.
Donna McCollum has joined MSGLegal, a Lufkin-based legal videography firm.
“We were given an incredible opportunity to expand in the midst of a rapidly changing environment,” said Lee Miller, MSGLegal CEO. “Our firm has worked closely with Donna in the past to provide court reporting and videography services to our legal clients and we are grateful to have her on board. We believe her professionalism and experience will be invaluable as we transition to a new way of doing business in this time, and with the addition of adding court reporting services.”
McCollum has worked in the court reporting field for more than 25 years, scheduling court reporting services for attorneys in the Texas Forest Country region and beyond.
“MSG Legal has been one of my preferred vendors for videography services for a long time, and I’m proud to now be a part of their team,” she said. “We can now offer our clients professional, dependable services all under one roof.”
Leadership Lufkin applications for 2020-21 are now available. Brochures and applications can be downloaded at LufkinTexas.org. A copy can be picked up at the Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce, 1615 S. Chestnut St.
“Leadership Lufkin is great for not only professional networking but also for opportunities to gain a better understanding of Angelina County,” Ashley Berry, director of leadership programs, said. “This year we’re excited to bring students more leadership and self-development opportunities.”
Leadership Lufkin is a nine-month program designed to identify and educate the existing and potential leaders of Lufkin and Angelina County. It consists of an active program that includes a two-day retreat and ropes course, a trip to Austin to study state government, leadership training, a community project, volunteering at the Texas State Forest Festival and seven monthly sessions.
Each monthly session covers issues pertaining to city, county and state government, education, health care, community safety, social services, economy, quality of life and history of Angelina County.
Applicants must be at least 21 years of age and are required to either reside or work in Angelina County. Tuition for the program is $1,200, which covers costs of some meals and transportation, training materials and speakers.
The final deadline for all applications is May 22. Applications should be turned in to the Chamber, attention Ashley Berry. Leadership Lufkin applicants will be notified by the first week of August if they are accepted into the program.
For more info on Leadership Lufkin, contact Berry at ABerry@LufkinTexas.org or call 634-6644.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.