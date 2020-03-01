DEAR JEFF: Please tell me how I can stop a company that sells magazines from continuing to charge my credit card after I have repeatedly told them to stop. This has been going on since last June.
I call them when they charge another $59.95 on my card each month, and they didn’t charge it last month, so I thought it was stopped. When I got my statement this month they had charged it twice, but did issue a credit for one charge, leaving me to pay the other $59.95.
They called me in June last year wanting me to take the magazines. I can’t remember ever agreeing to take the magazines. I tried to stop them when I started getting the charges on my card. They just kept charging my card every month and I called them and they promised to stop charging it.
What can I do? Can I take them to small claims court, and if so, how? If you can tell me how to stop them, I will really appreciate it. That should be against the law. Thanks, “I Didn’t Order That!”
Dear “Didn’t Order That!”: The first thing you should do is contact your credit card company to dispute the charges, and to make sure your card company knows to disallow any future charges from that vendor.
Depending on your card issuer, you also will have the right to contest at least some of the charges, and have them reversed. In all likelihood, you will not be able to contest all of the charges, since most credit card issuers have 60- to 90-day time limits to file disputes.
For any charges that are not reversed, you would be able to file a small claims suit in the precinct in which you live.
DEAR JEFF: I have a coworker who has been taking pictures during office hours of different office events. Several of the coworkers have asked her not to post any picture of them on her Facebook page, but she continues to do so. How can we stop this? Are there legal ramifications? What can we do? Signed, “Tagged!”
Dear “Tagged!”: I would recommend that any of the coworkers who are unhappy with having their pictures posted online put their complaint in writing, and present it to your supervisor.
You should also present a written request to the poster that any picture of you be immediately removed from her Facebook page.
