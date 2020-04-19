The Deep East Texas Council of Governments and Economic Development District will hold its regular board of directors meeting online as a webinar at noon Thursday to help slow the spread of COVID-19, the coronavirus.
There will be no in-person meeting.
To participate in the webinar:
Join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.
Information and presentations will be shared during the meeting. To view these items, you will need to join using this link.
East Texans also can dial in using their phone.
Dial-in: 1 (866) 899-4679
Access code: 443-901-069
New to GoToMeeting? Download the app at https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/443901069
Anyone needing more information can call the DETCOG office at 634-2247, Ext. 5254.
Billy Bob’s Texas and Cavender’s are collaborating on a virtual concert to benefit the Texas FFA Foundation.
The virtual concert begins at 7 p.m. Saturday and can be viewed at facebook.com/BillyBobsTexas.
All of the performers in the lineup ‘‘are proud to call the great state of Texas their home and several of them have a personal history and connection with the FFA,’’ according to a press release about the show.
“This opportunity to continue to involve our yearlong Billy Bob’s Partners in a virtual concert for an organization that is benefitting kids in this western and agricultural industry is wonderful. It is such a creative way for this tight-knit group to all stay connected and supportive as a community during this time apart,” said Katherine Kolstad Laramore, corporate partnerships at Billy Bob’s Texas.
“We are very excited to be part of this event. We love to support Texas country music and the FFA. There really couldn’t be a better combination for Cavender’s,” said Clay Cavender.
The concert is free to enjoy, but donations will be accepted to help provide scholarships and leadership development opportunities for students and agricultural science teachers.
In recognition of nearly half a century of contributions to the field of forestry and forestry education, David Hyink received the 2020 Distinguished Alumni Award from Stephen F. Austin State University’s Arthur Temple College of Forestry and Agriculture.
After more than two decades, Hyink retired in 2007 as the scientific adviser and chief forestry scientist for Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world’s largest private owners of timberlands. During his tenure, Hyink played a major role in the development and implementation of forest stand growth and yield forecasting systems for loblolly pine, Douglas fir and Western hemlock.
In addition to this primary research, Hyink also managed additional cooperative research in silviculture, wood quality, and growth and yield.
“As alumni of SFA, David and his wife Stephanie have an exemplary record of giving back by supporting forestry and education students with scholarships and promoting student success through career mentoring,” said Hans Williams, dean of SFA’s Arthur Temple College of Forestry and Agriculture. “David’s distinguished professional career with Weyerhaeuser, combined with his significant contributions to society, makes him an outstanding role model for our students and an ambassador representing the long-standing success of SFA’s forestry program.”
Hyink received a Bachelor and Master of Science in Forestry from SFA and a doctoral degree from Purdue University. He is the owner of Deerfield Consulting, which provides biometric and statistical support to clients in South Dakota.
“I am very honored and humbled by this award, as it not only recognizes and validates my career accomplishments but also shines a very valuable light on the impact the Arthur Temple College of Forestry and Agriculture plays in the lifetime successes of its students,” Hyink said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.