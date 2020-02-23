DEAR JEFF: I’ve seen you write about Lady Bird deeds or transfer on death deeds. If I have one of these, do I still need a last will and testament to dispose of my estate? Thanks, “Keep It Simple”
Dear “Keep It Simple”: Lady Bird deeds or transfer on death deeds are a valuable estate planning tool, and can assist in transferring your real estate after you die, with no involvement of the probate process. However, they are not a replacement for a last will and testament.
I recommend that all of my clients have a will in place, even if they also have a Lady Bird deed. The deed only transfers title to real estate, and does not take into consideration personal property (including financial accounts). The two documents should ideally be used together as pieces of your estate planning package.
DEAR JEFF: I would like to modify the current child support order I have. Where do I go to file that modification? Thanks, “Things Change”
Dear “Things Change”: The modification case must be filed in the county where the current order was entered.
If your child has lived for at least six months in a different county than where the order was entered, it must still be filed in the original county. A motion to transfer to the new county should be filed along with the request for modification.
———
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.