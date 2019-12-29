DEAR JEFF: My ex-husband says he is not the “presumed father” of my child and shouldn’t have to pay child support. What does this mean? Thanks, “Yes, You Are”
Dear “Yes, You Are”: Under Texas law, a man is considered the “presumed father” of a child if he was married to the child’s mother at the time the child was born, or was married to the mother any time during the 300 days before the child was born, or married the mother after the child was born and voluntarily claimed paternity, or lived with the child during the first two years of the child’s life and represented to others that the child was his own.
DEAR JEFF: How long does a Health Care Power of Attorney have effect? Signed, “Been a Long Time”
Dear “Long Time”: A Durable Power of Attorney for Health Care lasts until the principal person who signed it either revokes the power in writing, dies, or the form itself calls for a specific end date.
