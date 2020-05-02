Lufkin superintendent Lynn Torres announced Lufkin ISD will have new principals at Kurth Primary and Anderson Elementary for the upcoming school year.
Dana Bickley will be the new principal for Kurth Primary. She previously was the assistant principal of special education at Lufkin High School. Karen Vinson, previous principal at Kurth Primary, is retiring after 12 years of service to LISD.
Cindy Nerren is the new principal at Anderson Elementary. She has been the principal at Trout Primary for the past six years and has worked in public education for 29 years. Amy Fain, who has been with the district 14 years, is relocating to be closer to her family.
Bickley is a 2003 graduate of Lufkin High School. After high school, she attended Stephen F. Austin State University and received her bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies and later earned her master’s degree in school counseling and principal certification from Lamar University. She also has served as a teacher and school counselor at Anderson Elementary. She and her husband, Adam, have two children who both attend Slack Elementary.
Nerren has third- taught and fifth-grade in Bryan ISD, Huntington ISD, and the Lufkin ISD GT program at Brandon Elementary. She also spent four years as instructional coach at Kurth Primary, one year as instructional coach at Brandon Elementary. She has a Bachelor of Science degree in Education and Master of Education in Educational Leadership from Stephen F. Austin State University.
She has served on the TEPSA Region 7 board for three years and will be serving a second term as president-elect in the 2020-21 school year. She also is a former member of the Junior League of Lufkin. Nerren has been married to her husband Chad, an environmental engineer, for 27 years and they have two boys, Logan, a Texas A&M graduate and project manager in Houston, and Kyle, a junior at Texas A&M University.
The two will begin work on their new campuses June 1.
