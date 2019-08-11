DEAR JEFF: My question is about accidental death insurance. If someone is injured, and they are in critical care in a hospital for a prolonged amount of time, and end up passing away due to complications from the treatment of the injury rather than directly from the injury, does accidental death insurance apply? Thanks, “Accident or Not?”
Dear “Accident or Not”: I would need much more detailed information about the specific situation to answer your question definitively, but it would appear that accidental death coverage would apply in your scenario.
Typically, as long as the death occurred due to the accidental injury itself, and reasonably related treatment of that injury, accidental death benefits should be available.
Most accidental death policies specify that the accident must be the “sole cause” of the death, without intervening circumstances. Therefore, if the person passes away while being treated for the injury, but the cause of death is unrelated to the actual injury, then a gray area in the coverage exists, and the recovery of benefits would depend on the specific medical facts involved. In other words, a doctor would need to be able to tie the underlying accident to the cause of death.
DEAR JEFF: I am considering starting a small company that would have several employees. What is required of me for handling their payroll taxes? Thanks, “Taxed Out.”
Dear “Taxed”: Payroll taxes are the state and federal taxes that all employers are required to withhold and/or pay on behalf of their employees. As an employer, you must withhold federal income taxes as well as Social Security and Medicare taxes from wages.
In addition, the employer must pay a matching amount of Social Security and Medicare taxes, and pay state and federal unemployment taxes.
As you start your company and add employees, have each one complete an IRS form W-4. This form is used to calculate the amount of taxes that are withheld from each paycheck.
If you have any other questions about these calculations, or your legal obligations, it is best to consult with a CPA to make sure you are meeting all of the necessary requirements.
